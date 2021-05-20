Parnassus Investments CA Has $202.74 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.47% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $202,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,356. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,735,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,215. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

