Parnassus Investments CA Lowers Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 394,118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.31% of IDACORP worth $116,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 732,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 240,376 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 171,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.08. 1,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

