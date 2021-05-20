Parnassus Investments CA Makes New $33.79 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $15.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $436.53. 20,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $424.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.