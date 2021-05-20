Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.35% of Texas Instruments worth $614,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.32 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

