Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $793,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock valued at $293,213,316 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $137.98. The stock had a trading volume of 303,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330,607. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.43 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

