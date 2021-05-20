PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

