PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.61. The company has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,961 shares of company stock worth $59,978,815 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

