Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.54. Paysafe shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 12,746 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSFE. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

