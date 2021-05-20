PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Increased to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. PaySign has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $191.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.