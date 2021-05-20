PCHAIN Price Up 14.4% This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00077635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $503.08 or 0.01192663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.68 or 0.09892291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00055955 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.