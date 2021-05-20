PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $127.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.