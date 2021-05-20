Peel Hunt Boosts Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 7,730

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Peel Hunt to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

FERG stock traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,632 ($125.84). 460,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,047. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47). The stock has a market cap of £21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,802.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

