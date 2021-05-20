Peel Hunt Raises Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target to GBX 700

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RNWH. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities downgraded Renew to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Renew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Renew stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 604.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 540.64. The company has a market cap of £503.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

