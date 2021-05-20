Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSV. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

HSV stock opened at GBX 926 ($12.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,106.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.49.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

