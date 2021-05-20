PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Achieves $647,175.82

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $647,175.82 and $2,241.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.00411946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00221638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00967654 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00033720 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

