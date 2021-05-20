PegNet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,694.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 36.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $641,375.50 and $3,694.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00459851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00215697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00958585 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033662 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

