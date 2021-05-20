Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $642.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.