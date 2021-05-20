pEOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $1,074.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00072224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.00421032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00218753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.70 or 0.00960227 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official website is peos.one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.