Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $51.74

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.74, but opened at $55.00. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 11,918 shares changing hands.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,207 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,508,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $41,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

