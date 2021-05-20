Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $2.18. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 587,008 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.79.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,633,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

