Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Bought by Grace Capital

Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 900.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 279,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSP opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

