Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.475 billion – $5.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.760 EPS.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 272,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

