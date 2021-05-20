Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 60% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.88 million and $31,408.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00416862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00218440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00994692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034596 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

