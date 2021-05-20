Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) shares shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 20,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 8,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Pharos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

