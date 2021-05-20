Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

