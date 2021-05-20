Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Shares Up 0.4%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 18,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,528% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNXGF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

About Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.