Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $85.43 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.