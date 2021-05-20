Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 1,987,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,579,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Pintec Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

