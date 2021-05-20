Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 640.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,085 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 85,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,304.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 151,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $94,566,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

