Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,924,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,717,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,155,000.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

