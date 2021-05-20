Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.