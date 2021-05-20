Pivotal Research Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $76.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lifted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.52.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

