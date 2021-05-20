PIXEL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $47.96 million and approximately $36.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,848.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $855.35 or 0.02043905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.00474718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00059406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003615 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

