Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

PZA opened at C$10.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$123.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

