Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$408.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.08%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

