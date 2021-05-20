Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTI shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

