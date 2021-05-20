Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 87,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,067,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF)

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

