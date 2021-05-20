Po.et (POE) Market Cap Reaches $744,012.66

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Po.et has a market cap of $744,012.66 and approximately $198.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00076361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.01171843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.84 or 0.09980823 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

