Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,270.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,379.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2,200.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

