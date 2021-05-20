Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Post from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of Post stock opened at $116.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,865.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Post by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Post by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

