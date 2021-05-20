Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.32

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $7.14. Potbelly shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 91,851 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $188.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60. Insiders have sold 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

