PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,063 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

