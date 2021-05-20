PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $922.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report $922.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $875.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $961.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $748,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAH stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

