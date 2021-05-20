Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 102.61 ($1.34) on Thursday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market cap of £877.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

