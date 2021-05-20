PRiVCY Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $788.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. PRiVCY has a market cap of $123,667.87 and $788.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

