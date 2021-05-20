Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

PROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. Analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 472,247 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

