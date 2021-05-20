Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $29.59 million and $2.61 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,749,491,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,401,153 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

