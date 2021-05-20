Propy Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $368,368.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Propy has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $59.32 million and approximately $368,368.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00075935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01194021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.55 or 0.09883346 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

