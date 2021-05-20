Prosper Market Cap Achieves $9.64 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $2.14 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00005132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003278 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021205 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.