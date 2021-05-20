Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $32,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

